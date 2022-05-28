This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the May 26, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Travel. We all enjoy going, we all enjoy the preparation, and in the end, we all enjoy coming home. There truly is no place like home.
Last week, just for three days, Chip and I took some time off. We made plans to visit a new great-niece in the eastern part of the state. As we were looking at the roads we would take, instead of the “usual” route, from point A to point B and no stops in between, we got out the 2022 Nebraska Passport booklet. I had just written a story on Ollie’s Coffee and Boutique of Sargent for the 2022 Passport program, so we looked to see what we could stop at along our way.
I was surprised how many people have not heard of the Passport Program. The Chief has written features for the past several years of the local county businesses that have been Passport stops. It is a program the Nebraska Tourism Commission does every year. What better way to introduce more individuals to communities they might not stop in at all?
Most of the time you breeze past all the small communities just getting to your destination. We planned additional time in our arrival to our final destination and enjoyed a local café that got a thumbs up from us. The Sweet Shoppe Bakery and Café in St. Paul was our first stop. Since they advertised the best cinnamon rolls this side of the Mississippi, we made that our breakfast stop! The waitress was just home from college and very friendly and the food was perfect. Now I am known for my cinnamon rolls so the statement of being the BEST is debatable!
Our next stop along Hwy 92 took us to the Gathering Grounds Coffee House in Osceola. Just newly opened, the owner had enough loyal return customers that he could run a 10-minute errand and allow the coffee drinkers at the table to greet us. We talked for about 20 minutes with the former investment banker, how he decided to open the coffee house and how he went about renovating a downtown building that has been vacant the past 25 years.
At all our stops (there were more than these two), we were asked where we were from. It is great to know many people know of Broken Bow and Callaway, the two communities we spend most of our time in.
St. Paul and Osceola are no different than all of our wonderful communities in the Chief readership. Because we decided to take a few extra hours, we experienced two new/old communities. There was a very fitting plaque on the wall of the café that read, “Don’t be too busy making a living that you forget to make a life.”
Visiting Passport stops and taking the time to make a life now has us looking at the road we will take this next weekend when we go to Fort McPherson to decorate Chip’s parents graves. Maybe we will stray off the beaten path again.
Just taking a little time off, not spending a lot of money, eating new food and meeting new people gave us new memories and some communities we might stop back through again. But still, there is no place like home!
