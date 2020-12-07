Seventy nine years ago today, Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii was bombed by Japanese forces, catapulting the United States into World War II.
Broken Bow native Stuart F. Lomax was aboard the USS Arizona. He was the first Custer County native to die in World War II.
His name, along with the names of others who died on the USS Arizona are cut in stone at the memorial which spans the sunken ship in the waters of Pearl Harbor.
A naval sword which belonged to Lomax was returned to Custer County by Tom Hill of Texas. Years before, Hill was helping Lomax's mother clean out a house; they found the sword, she didn't want it and Hill kept it over the years. In July of 2016, Hill brought the sword to Broken Bow and presented it to Palmer-Lomax American Legion Post 126 in Broken Bow.
The Broken Bow post is named for both Lomax and Joseph Palmer, the first Custer County native to die in World War I.
More than 3,500 Americans were killed or wounded during the attack. On Dec. 11, 1941, the U.S. formally declared war on Japan and officially entered WWII.
