This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut appears in the Dec. 8, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
On Dec. 7, 1941, a little before 8 a.m. local time, Japanese warplanes attacked the United States Naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
As a younger generation who hasn’t lived through much, we sometimes have a harder time understanding why there is so much anger behind the attack on Pearl Harbor. We know our country was attacked, which threatened our safety as a whole, and we know that it was a very real threat to our homeland just as terrorism is today. One thing to remember is as a younger generation, the first war that we have witnessed is the Russo-Ukrainian War, which as of now, we are only financially involved in. The younger generations only know what has been taught in school and some have stories from their family members. We have no experience compared to the older generations.
The attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor completely changed the American mindset. Americans were afraid but also motivated by their patriotism to fight for their country against the nation that attacked them. Even though they were likely scared of another sneak attack, they concluded that an outright war with Japan was inevitable. As time goes on, the memories of some of history’s most significant events begin to fade. It’s important to keep these alive so that they can never be forgotten. For instance, the World War II Valor (which includes the memorials for the USS Arizona, Utah and Oklahoma) at Pearl Harbor is a part of the Pacific National Monument. It aims to keep the world from forgetting about the attack on Pearl Harbor. That day changed the course of the war and international relations.
It’s important to remember past events, as they help write the future even as they recede further back in time. The attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, no doubt had an effect on World War II. If the U.S. had not intervened in the war, Japan and Germany would have gained an advantage over the Allies. It’s important to remember the events of the past, as they can still influence the future. The attack on Pearl Harbor affected many people. It remains as significant today as it was 81 years ago. Although the incident has passed, it still has a huge impact on the lives of Americans.
Younger generations may not fully understand the impact that war has on a country compared to older generations. Pearl Harbor changed the American mindset and helped our country unite better than it was before. Let us tell our older generations that we have not forgotten what they did to preserve our freedoms. Dec. 7, 1941, is a day that will forever live on in infamy.
