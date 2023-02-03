Sunday, February 12, 2-4 p.m. @ Neihardt State Historic Site, Bancroft, Neb.
He was a poet and author, and she was a sculptor, and together they built a life based on something they called the “higher values” of art and beauty.
John G. Neihardt, Nebraska’s poet laureate, proposed to Mona Martinsen—and she accepted—before they had set eyes on one another. He was a poet and author, and she was a sculptor, and together they built a life based on something they called the “higher values” of art and beauty. Though to a large extent she set aside her own art for the sake of her husband’s, Mona was integral to his work, advising him and contributing to a life that made his work possible.
Free and open to the public!
A buffet-style high tea will follow the presentation as a special thank you to our supporters. This will be provided by Jean Beckman of Our Specialtea of Fremont, NE. Registration is requested to help estimate our food needs, but there is no charge. Please call 402-648-3388 or email neihardt@gpcom.net to register.
Tim Anderson grew up in Oakland, Neb., and has a distinguished writing and teaching career. He is the author of the definitive Neihardt biography, "Lonesome Dreamer," and is on the Neihardt Foundation's Board of Directors
The John Neihardt State Historic site is located at 306 W. Elm Street in Bancroft, Nebraska. For more information call 402-648-3388, e-mail neihardt@gpcom.net, or visit www.neihardtcenter.org/events.
The John Neihardt State Historic Site was founded in 1976 to honor the first and only Nebraska Poet Laureate in Perpetuity, John G. Neihardt. The site includes a Visitor Center which houses a museum, exhibit space, library, bookstore, and administrative offices, plus picturesque grounds with a Sacred Hoop Prayer Garden, bronze sculpture of Neihardt and Black Elk, and Neihardt’s charming writing cottage. Its mission is to preserve the literary excellence of Neihardt, to promote a deep interest in history, to advance educational standards, and to inspire artistic works. The site is a proud affiliate of History Nebraska.
