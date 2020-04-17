Loup Basin Public Health (LBPHD) is alerting those in attendance at the funeral in Dunning, Neb. on Monday, April 13, 2020 of a possible exposure to COVID-19. An individual who lives outside LBPHD jurisdiction attended the funeral and later tested positive for COVID-19.
Through an investigation performed by Panhandle Public Health District, it was identified that the individual who tested positive entered the viewing at Sandhills High School between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The individual was also outside of their vehicle at the grave site at Dunning Cemetery.
Those who were identified as high-risk exposure have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine through April 27, 2020. Since the individual who tested positive was unable to identify all those within six feet, those who pinpoint there were at the above mentioned locations during the specified times are considered low risk and should self-monitor for symptoms through April 27, 2020.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headache, vomiting, diarrhea and loss of smell/taste. If you develop any of these symptoms, immediately self-isolate and contact your primary medical provider.
For the latest information, visit the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirua.aspx or LBPHD on Facebook by searching Loup Basin Public health Department.
