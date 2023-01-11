Private pesticide trainings will be held for farmers and ranchers who need to renew their certified private pesticide applicator’s license or anyone who wants to become certified. The dates, locations, and times are as follows for 2023:
- Jan. 30 at the Community Building in Ansley, 7 p.m.
- Feb. 2 at the Community Building in Sargent, 1 p.m.
- Feb. 7 at the Senior Center in Callaway, 1 p.m.
- Feb. 9 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow, 1 p.m.
- Feb. 13 at the Legion Building in Arnold, 1 p.m.
In order to become certified, producers pay a $50.00 recertification fee for study materials and training and will then be billed from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture an additional $25. If you cannot attend any of these trainings, the other options would be completing an online training costing $50 or attending a private pesticide training in another county. Pre-registration is required by calling the Custer County Extension Office at 308-872-6831. You must be certified if you intend to purchase or use any restricted use pesticides.
