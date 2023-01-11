Pesticide training tractor spraying field

Private pesticide trainings will be held for farmers and ranchers who need to renew their certified private pesticide applicator’s license or anyone who wants to become certified.  The dates, locations, and times are as follows for 2023:

  • Jan. 30 at the Community Building in Ansley, 7 p.m.
  • Feb. 2 at the Community Building in Sargent, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 7 at the Senior Center in Callaway, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 9 at the 4-H Building in Broken Bow, 1 p.m.
  • Feb. 13 at the Legion Building in Arnold, 1 p.m.

