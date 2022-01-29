This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Jan. 27, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I write this, Nellie, an English Black Lab sleeps at my feet. This week, Chip and I have the pleasure of having a house guest. It is in the form of a four-legged person, but we truly enjoy it.
Nellie, is the only four-legged person that does get into our home. Over the years, we have chosen not to have house pets … just because. We have always had outside cats that we have truly spoiled.
I looked up the benefits of owing a pet. The cdc.gov listed several reasons. It said pets can help to reduce loneliness. In just two days of Nellie at the office, my staff hears me taking to someone, i.e. Nellie. She follows me to every room I go at home and at the office. I am not lonely.
Another reason, they can help you lose weight. I was told not to spoil her while I had her. Even though she can stay in the house all day by herself, I have taken her to work with me and, at least twice a day, we have gone out back and thrown a stick and walked a three-block radius. I could how see making you move more helps to get a few extra pounds off!
Offering unconditional love is all this animal person gives me right now. Pets are supposed to give structure to your day. I am a pretty structured person; she might be learning my structure! They say pets can help you sleep better, but right now, her pitter-patter on the solid service floors does wake me up!
They can help improve your memory. That one I am still trying to figure out unless it is the fact I have to keep remembering when she drank last or when she went out last. But she is so well behaved, I think she remembers that all on her own.
Last, pets can reduce your blood pressure, I can see that, as I write this at the last minute on Tuesday, watching her sleep at my feet and watching her sides breath in and out is relaxing.
Just like grandchildren, when you are not used to them being under foot, we look forward to having her come and we will miss her when she is gone. But I will pick up all the extra Nellie blankets I have placed around and life will be back to just the outside cats!
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.