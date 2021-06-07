Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) has reported 2,533 COVID-19 cases within the 9-county district since the start of the pandemic.
The cases have been reported in the following counties:
- Custer – 906
- Howard – 590
- Valley – 343
- Greeley – 226
- Sherman – 213
- Garfield – 156
- Wheeler – 39
- Loup – 34
- Blaine – 26
Currently patrons can stay up to date with biweekly updates on Tuesday’s on LBPHD’s Facebook page or website (www.lbphd.org).
As of the May 25, weekly report, 2,451 recoveries and 53 deaths have been reported. Twenty-nine (29) active cases remain in the district.
Starting Tuesday, June 8, LBPHD will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to those who are 12 years old and older. LBPHD offers the COVID-19 vaccine every Tuesday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Please call the health department at 308-346-5795 to schedule your appointment. Walk-ins are also welcomed on Tuesday’s and Friday’s during clinic times.
Other partner’s that are offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics are as follows:
- Tuesday, June 8 - LBPHD, Burwell; HCMC, St. Paul
- Wednesday, June 9 - Frontier Family Pharmacy, Broken Bow
- Thursday, June 10 - Frontier Family Pharmacy, Broken Bow
- Friday, June 11- LBPHD, Burwell; Frontier Family Pharmacy, Broken Bow
About Loup Basin Public Health Department
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
