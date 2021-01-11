The Loup Basin Public Health Department will begin Phase 1B vaccinations this week (Jan. 11, 2021). The priority group will be those aged 75 and older.
If you have given your name and phone number to Loup Basin, you will be contacted when a clinic is scheduled in your area. Due to the limited doses being allocated to our area, one or two clinics per week will be held through the nine-county district.
If you are 75 and above and interested in receiving the vaccine, you can sign up through the vaccine interest survey on LBPHD’s website (www.lbphd.org) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/lbphd.org). If you do not have access to the internet, you may call our office at 308-346-5795 and staff can assist you in getting your name added to the list.
If you do not meet this priority group (75 years or older), it is not necessary to notify LBPHD at this time.
In the coming weeks, DHHS will launch a website to help Nebraskans register for COVID-19 vaccination to receive updates, scheduling information and follow-up reminders as vaccination moves forward. By waiting for this system, it will prevent individuals from needing to sign up twice.
As of Monday, January 11, 2021, a total of 2,100 COVID-19 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 157 cases. After the first of the year there has been an increase in the daily number of cases received by the health department.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
