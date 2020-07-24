The Class of 2020 at Anselmo-Merna High School in Merna, Neb. held graduation ceremonies Saturday, July 18, 2020.
The following students were awarded scholarships:
Tina Baxter
- Merna Fire Department Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Clay Brandon
- Beckler Memorial Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
MaShayla Burnett
- Doane University Presidential Scholarship
- Doane University Grant
- Doane University Volleyball Scholarship
- Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarship
- Fred and Alice Werner Scholarship
- ELKS Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship
- Joseph L. & Winifred M. Hickman and Harold W. &Genevieve Knight Memorial Scholarship
- Larry Caudle Memorial Scholarship
- Class of 1979 Scholarship
- A-M FFA Scholarship
- A-M Teammates Scholarship
- Red Cross Scholarship
- The Burnett Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Tashia Burnett
- CCC Tuition Scholarship
- Larry Caudle Memorial Scholarship
- Cox Family Scholarship
- A-M TeamMates Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Lane Hazen
A-M Foundation Grant
Courtney Kastens
UNK Board of Regents Scholarship Full Tuition
UNK Honors Program Endowed Scholarship
UNK Honors Program Room Scholarship Full Room and Board
Nic Ostergard Memorial Scholarship
Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship
ELKS Student Spotlight
A-M Foundation 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
Janet R. Finney Memorial Scholarship
A-M Foundation Grant
Jace Leibhart
- Arrow Seed 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
- Nebraska One Box Scholarship
- O. & G. Kammerer Scholarship
- Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
- Keith Sommer Memorial Scholarship
- A-M Booster Club Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Destry Miller
- Adams Land and Cattle, LLC Employee 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
- David Distinguished Scholar Scholarship
- Consolidated Community Scholarship
- Souders Memorial Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Seth Miller
- Doane College VanHoy Scholarship
- Doane College Basketball Scholarship
- NJHSFR Scholarship
- Verne and Helen Reynolds Memorial Scholarship
- Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
- Howard Lamb & Josephine Kellenbarger Lamb Memorial Scholarship
- Embree Memorial Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Wyatt Porter
- PowerSolutions Sponsorship
- Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
- AgLand Mechanics Scholarship
- Glenn Blakeman Memorial Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Rhett Safranek
- UNL Husker Power Scholarship
- Independent Order of Odd Fellows Broken Bow Lodge #119 Scholarship
- Nebraska One Box Foundation Scholarship
- Consolidated Community Scholarship
- A-M Foundation 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
- Broken Bow ELKS Student Spotlight
- Broken Bow ELKS Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
Alexis Zimmer
- Bob and Verna Lewis Student Athlete Scholarship
- Nebraska State Bank Business Scholarship
- CCC Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship
- EducationQuest Scholarship
- J & J Sanitation Scholarship
- A-M Foundation 2-Year Renewing Scholarship
- A-M Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
- A-M Foundation Grant
