The Class of 2020 at Anselmo-Merna High School in Merna, Neb. held graduation ceremonies Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The following students were awarded scholarships:

Tina Baxter

  • Merna Fire Department Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Clay Brandon

  • Beckler Memorial Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant 

MaShayla Burnett

  • Doane University Presidential Scholarship
  • Doane University Grant
  • Doane University Volleyball Scholarship
  • Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarship
  • Fred and Alice Werner Scholarship
  • ELKS Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship
  • Joseph L. & Winifred M. Hickman and Harold W. &Genevieve Knight Memorial Scholarship
  • Larry Caudle Memorial Scholarship
  • Class of 1979 Scholarship
  • A-M FFA Scholarship
  • A-M Teammates Scholarship
  • Red Cross Scholarship
  • The Burnett Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Tashia Burnett

  • CCC Tuition Scholarship
  • Larry Caudle Memorial Scholarship
  • Cox Family Scholarship
  • A-M TeamMates Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Lane Hazen

A-M Foundation Grant

Courtney Kastens

UNK Board of Regents Scholarship Full Tuition

UNK Honors Program Endowed Scholarship

UNK Honors Program Room Scholarship Full Room and Board

Nic Ostergard Memorial Scholarship

Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship

ELKS Student Spotlight

A-M Foundation 4-Year Renewing Scholarship

Janet R. Finney Memorial Scholarship

A-M Foundation Grant

Jace Leibhart

  • Arrow Seed 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
  • Nebraska One Box Scholarship
  • O. & G. Kammerer Scholarship
  • Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
  • Keith Sommer Memorial Scholarship
  • A-M Booster Club Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Destry Miller

  • Adams Land and Cattle, LLC Employee 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
  • David Distinguished Scholar Scholarship
  • Consolidated Community Scholarship
  • Souders Memorial Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Seth Miller

  • Doane College VanHoy Scholarship
  • Doane College Basketball Scholarship
  • NJHSFR Scholarship
  • Verne and Helen Reynolds Memorial Scholarship
  • Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
  • Howard Lamb & Josephine Kellenbarger Lamb Memorial Scholarship
  • Embree Memorial Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Wyatt Porter

  • PowerSolutions Sponsorship
  • Pat Downey Memorial Scholarship
  • AgLand Mechanics Scholarship
  • Glenn Blakeman Memorial Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Rhett Safranek

  • UNL Husker Power Scholarship
  • Independent Order of Odd Fellows Broken Bow Lodge #119 Scholarship
  • Nebraska One Box Foundation Scholarship
  • Consolidated Community Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation 4-Year Renewing Scholarship
  • Broken Bow ELKS Student Spotlight
  • Broken Bow ELKS Past Exalted Ruler Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

Alexis Zimmer

  • Bob and Verna Lewis Student Athlete Scholarship
  • Nebraska State Bank Business Scholarship
  • CCC Bernice Blomenkamp Smith Scholarship
  • EducationQuest Scholarship
  • J & J Sanitation Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation 2-Year Renewing Scholarship
  • A-M Athletic Booster Club Scholarship
  • A-M Foundation Grant

