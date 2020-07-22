Check out the video taken at Callaway Graduation! https://www.custercountychief.com/multimedia/callaway-graduation-2020/video_84010eac-cc2f-11ea-bc83-5b8cde024096.html
Scholarships awarded to Callaway High School graduates for 2020 include
Edward Berger
- St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
- UNO Regents Scholarship
Taylor Conroy
- St. John’s Episcopal Church Scholarship
- Midwest Student Exchange Program Award
Hagen El
- Robert Gavin Memorial Scholarship
- Nebraska State Bank Hometown Scholarship
- Herb and Bunny Hoover Scholarship
- Susan T. Buffett Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
Jade Evens
- Kelly Jo Gavin Memorial Scholarship
- Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
Katie Glendy
- Hazel R. Walker Memorial Scholarship
- Callaway UMC Scholarship
- Hazel Empfield scholarship
Suzy Heusman
- Bryson Booker Legion Post #59 Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield
Delanie Pinkerton
- Sam and Adaline Bailey Scholarship
- Nebraska State Bank YLCC Scholarship
- MPCC Freshman Academic Tuition Scholarship
- Billy and Margaret Newton Scholarship
- Lions Club- Alternate
- SORC scholarship
- Dorothy Redfern Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
Connor Rosfeld
- Callaway Education Association
- St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
- Glenn V. Johns Scholarship
- Great Plains Communication Scholarship
- UNL Regents Scholarship
- Elks Student Spotlight Scholarship
Trevor Ross
- Custer County Corn Growers Scholarship
- Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt Scholarship
- UNL Animal Science Scholarship
- NCF West Central Scholarship
- Billy and Margret Newton Scholarship
- Callaway Education Association Scholarship
- SORC scholarship
- Hazel R. Walker Scholarship
- Col. Wayne E. Thurman Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield scholarship
- Glenn V. Johns Scholarship
Jessie Sallach
- Hazelle Jacobsen Headley Scholarship
- Callaway Education Association
- Ted and Sadie Griffith Memorial Scholarship
- Hazel R. Walker Scholarship
- Callaway UMC Scholarship
- Dave and Phyllis DeLong Scholarship
- Dorothy Redfern Scholarship
- FHSU Athletic tuition Scholarship
- Hays city scholarship
- Tony and Beverly Pitkin Teacher Education Scholarship
Natalie Trumbull
- Nebraska State Bank Scholarship
- Student Spotlight Scholarship
- Herb and Bunny Hoover Scholarship
- Kelly Jo Gavin Memorial Scholarship
- Melodie Dunbar Good Citizen Award
- Rick Still Memorial Scholarship
- Callaway Lions Club Scholarship
- SORC scholarship
- Bryson Booker Legion Post #59 Scholarship
- Excelsior Scholarship
- Susan T. Buffett Scholarship
- Great Western Bank Scholarship
- Grand Lodge of Free and Ancient Masons Scholarship
- St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
- Hazel M. Empfield
- Glenn V. Johns Scholarship
- Callaway District Hospital Scholarship
- Larry Nelson Memorial Scholarship
