Check out the video taken at Callaway Graduation! https://www.custercountychief.com/multimedia/callaway-graduation-2020/video_84010eac-cc2f-11ea-bc83-5b8cde024096.html

Scholarships awarded to Callaway High School graduates for 2020 include

Edward Berger

  • St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
  • UNO Regents Scholarship

Taylor Conroy

  • St. John’s Episcopal Church Scholarship
  • Midwest Student Exchange Program Award

Hagen El

  • Robert Gavin Memorial Scholarship
  • Nebraska State Bank Hometown Scholarship
  • Herb and Bunny Hoover Scholarship
  • Susan T. Buffett  Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield  Scholarship

Jade Evens

  • Kelly Jo Gavin Memorial Scholarship
  • Haven and Virginia Smith Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship

Katie Glendy

  • Hazel R. Walker Memorial Scholarship
  • Callaway UMC Scholarship
  • Hazel Empfield scholarship

Suzy Heusman

  • Bryson Booker Legion Post #59 Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield

Delanie Pinkerton

  • Sam and Adaline Bailey Scholarship
  • Nebraska State Bank YLCC Scholarship
  • MPCC Freshman Academic Tuition Scholarship
  • Billy and Margaret Newton Scholarship
  • Lions Club- Alternate
  • SORC scholarship
  • Dorothy Redfern Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship

Connor Rosfeld

  • Callaway Education Association
  • St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield Scholarship
  • Glenn V. Johns Scholarship
  • Great Plains Communication Scholarship
  • UNL  Regents Scholarship
  • Elks Student Spotlight Scholarship

Trevor Ross

  • Custer County Corn Growers Scholarship
  • Nebraska One Box Pheasant Hunt Scholarship
  • UNL Animal Science Scholarship
  • NCF West Central Scholarship
  • Billy and Margret Newton  Scholarship
  • Callaway Education Association Scholarship
  • SORC scholarship
  • Hazel R. Walker Scholarship
  • Col. Wayne E. Thurman Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield scholarship
  • Glenn V. Johns Scholarship

Jessie Sallach

  • Hazelle Jacobsen Headley Scholarship
  • Callaway Education Association
  • Ted and Sadie Griffith Memorial Scholarship
  • Hazel R. Walker Scholarship
  • Callaway UMC Scholarship
  • Dave and Phyllis DeLong Scholarship
  • Dorothy Redfern Scholarship
  • FHSU Athletic tuition Scholarship
  • Hays city scholarship
  • Tony and Beverly Pitkin Teacher Education Scholarship

Natalie Trumbull

  • Nebraska State Bank Scholarship
  •  Student Spotlight Scholarship
  • Herb and Bunny Hoover Scholarship
  • Kelly Jo Gavin Memorial Scholarship
  • Melodie Dunbar Good Citizen Award
  • Rick Still Memorial Scholarship
  • Callaway Lions Club Scholarship
  • SORC scholarship
  • Bryson Booker Legion Post #59 Scholarship
  • Excelsior Scholarship
  • Susan T. Buffett Scholarship
  • Great Western Bank Scholarship
  • Grand Lodge of Free and Ancient Masons Scholarship
  • St. Boniface Catholic Church Scholarship
  • Hazel M. Empfield
  • Glenn V. Johns Scholarship
  • Callaway District Hospital Scholarship
  • Larry Nelson Memorial Scholarship

