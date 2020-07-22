SEM had 16 graduates and one foreign exchange student form Italy via cell phone graduate Sunday afternoon at Sumner. For the story see the July 23 Custer County Chief edition.
The Custer County Chief is excited to bring you the Photo Gallery of SEM's graduation ceremony July 19 at Sumner . If you wish to purchase a photo simply email sports@custercountychief.com.
All we need is:
1. Your name, address and phone number.
3. You will be notified by the Chief for payment.
1- 4x6 $5 each
4- 4x6 or more from different poses $3 each
5x7 $7.00 each
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.