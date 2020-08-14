The Class of 2020 graduated from Broken Bow High School, Broken Bow, Neb. Aug. 20, 2020.
- Class colors: Platinum, white and cardinal
- Class song: "Home" by Phillip Phillip
- Class flower: White rose with cardinal ribbon
- Class motto: Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, our memories are forever within us - author unknown
Scholarships awarded
- Martin Bailey - DSU Merit Champion Scholarship, Eugene P and Letha C. Burnett Scholarship, UNO Dean's Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship at Dakota State University
- Sydney Carrizales - Custer Lodge Scholarship, UNL Opportunity Grant, Husker Access Grant, Custer County Foundation Board of Directors Scholarship, William H. Thompson Scholarship
- Victoria Coleman - Berean Bible Church SonLife Scholarship, Donald Liedman & Dorrine DeHaven Liedman Nursing Scholarship, Jagmahan Desai & Family Endowed Scholarship
- Venessa Coleman - Berean Bible Church SonLife Scholarship
- Caitlyn Eggleston - Husker Power Scholarship, United Methodist Planned Giving, Anthony Blum Memorial Scholarship, Berwyn United Methodist Scholarship, United Methodist Men’s Scholarship
- Emily Fox - Women’s One Box Board Scholarship, JMMMC Auxiliary Scholarship, Earnest M. And Elizabeth A. Rains Memorial Scholarship, Dr. Jackson J. Bence Memorial Scholarship, Jim and Mary E. Atkisson Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Koozier Scholarship, United Methodist Planned Giving Scholarship, United Methodist Berwyn Scholarship, United Methodist Men’s Scholarship, Archway Scholarship, N.W.U Achievement Scholarship, Pre-Health Scholarship, Ruth Kellenbarger Scholarship, Maxine Weldin Perpetual Scholarship, One Box Convention Center Scholarship
- Yance Garner - Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club 12 Sport Athlete Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship, Roy and Dot Yanagida Scholarship, Neal and Pauline Keller Scholarship, Wayne State College Presidential Scholarship, Wayne State College Rural Law Opportunities Program Scholarship, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Award, Our Savior Lutheran Church Scholarship
- Juliana Kensell - UNK Art & Design Department’s Scholarship
- Morgan McMeen - Woman's One Box Board Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church Scholarship, One Box Convention Center Scholarship, University of Nebraska at Kearney Distinguished Scholar Award
- Austin Moore - Wayne State College President's Commitment Scholarship
- Brianna Mowrey - Kansas State University College of Agriculture Scholarship, Mills - Hartman Scholarship, Russel Adams Jr. Memorial and Angenette Adams Scholarship, Hagan Foundation Scholarship, Broken Bow Music Booster Scholarship, Custer County Farm Bureau Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship, Ad Astra Award Scholarship, Midwest Student Exchange, Agricultural Enhancement Fund from K-State University
- Madison Neely - Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club 12 Sport Athlete Scholarship, Adams Land and Cattle, LLC Scholarship, Mike Buckles Memorial Scholarship
- Dani Osmond - Our Savior Lutheran Women's Scholarship, Nebraska Agricultural Youth Institute Returning Delegate Scholarship, Ag Excellence Award Scholarship, Broken Bow Music Boosters Scholarship, Forsyth Family Memorial Scholarship for University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Gene O'Brien Memorial Scholarship
- Garrett Phillips - Neuman M. and Mildred E. Harris Scholarship, BB Elks, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Broken Bow, Ivan and Helen Nelson Memorial Scholarship, JMMMC Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship, Eugene P. and Letha C. Burnett Scholarship, UNK Distinguished Scholar, Harrold Dwain Coble Scholarship, UNK Tuition Support-Freshman
- Patrick Powers – Broken Bow High School Scholarship, Broken Bow Wrestling Club Scholarship, Our Savior Lutheran Church Scholarship
- Aniah Preston – Academic Aid Scholarship through Hastings Central Community College
- Grant Reynolds - Adams Land & Cattle, LLC Scholarship, Harry & Lenora Richardson Scholarship, Nebraska One Box Board Scholarship, Custer County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3576 Scholarship, Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarship, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Retail Value Steer Challenge Scholarship, Broken Bow Elks Lodge 1688 Scholarship, Fort Hays State University Black & Gold Scholarship, Fort Hays State University Academic Opportunity Award Scholarship, First Presbyterian Church scholarship
- Lauren Reynolds - Dr. Howard B. and Maurine C. Stevens Family Scholarship, Custer County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3576 Scholarship, Stithem Family & Women's One Box Board Scholarship, Broken Bow Education Association Scholarship, BBHS Student Council Scholarship, CEHS Freshman Scholarship, N Fund Student Scholarship, One Box Convention Center Scholarship
- Keiana Sawyer–Kociemba - Susan Thompson Buffet
- Lindsay Schauda - Burrel and Anna Mae Taylor Family Scholarship, Joe Jr. and Laura Cupl Memorial Scholarship, Broken Bow Optimist Scholarship, Neal and Pauline Keller Scholarship, Jim and Mary E. Atkisson Memorial Nursing Scholarship, Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club 12 Sport Athletic Scholarship, Brookestone View Scholarship, Berean Bible Church Scholarship, N.W.U Achievement Scholarship
- Emily Trotter - Husker Power Scholarship, C.H. & D.D. Rowan Scholarship, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, Haven & Virginia D. Smith Scholarship, Optimist Scholarship, Optimist Essay Scholarship, Russell Adams Jr. and Angenette Adams Scholarship for Business, Forsyth Family Memorial Scholarship
- Majesta Valasek - Female Academic Athletic Scholarship, Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club 12 Sport Athlete Scholarship, Forysth family memorial scholarship to Hastings, Haven & Virgina D Smith Scholarship, Full Tuition Athletic scholarship from Hastings, Sonlife Scholarship
- Autumn Young - Zane Harvey Memorial Scholarship
