Today (042921), Kay A. Orr, the 36th Governor of Nebraska and first Republican woman elected governor in the United States, announced her endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska's next governor.
"Jim Pillen is a principled conservative who will preserve our values and defend our way of life," Orr said. "A farmer, job-creator, and lifelong Nebraskan, Jim has what it takes to keep our state moving in the right direction. Nobody will fight harder for Nebraska."
"Governor Orr has set the bar high over decades of selfless service to our state," Pillen said. "I'm deeply honored to have her endorsement."
The Pillen campaign released a television and digital ad featuring Governor Orr. A transcript is below.
"Great"
ORR: I'm Kay Orr. I know what it takes to lead Nebraska with strong conservative values. That's why I support Jim Pillen for governor.
Jim is a farmer, not a politician. A lifelong conservative, Jim will work hard to grow our economy, protect the unborn, and defend our way of life.
Take it from me—Jim Pillen will be a great governor, and nobody will fight harder for Nebraska.
Jim Pillen is a pig farmer, entrepreneur, and Christian conservative running to be the Republican nominee for Governor of Nebraska. Born and raised in Platte County, Pillen is a lifelong Nebraskan who has created over a thousand jobs through his family business, Pillen Family Farms. A former Husker defensive back, Pillen holds a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University. Jim and his wife of more than 40 years, Suzanne, have four children and seven grandchildren. The Pillens live in Columbus, where they attend St. Isidore’s Catholic Church.
