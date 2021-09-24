Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen was the top vote getter in Nebraska Farm Bureau’s unscientific straw poll taken at Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 14-16. Pillen, who received 54 percent of the vote, was followed by Charles W. Herbster who received 31 percent of the votes cast. The remaining votes were split among announced gubernatorial candidates Brett Lindstrom, Carol Blood, and Michael Connely, and a pair of potential gubernatorial candidates, including former Governor Dave Heineman and Nebraska State Senator Steve Lathrop. According to Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue, the organization conducted the poll to get Nebraska farmers and ranchers thinking about the 2022 election cycle.
“Agriculture is the largest driver of our state’s economy, generating one out of every four Nebraska jobs. It’s imperative the person who holds that seat understands and appreciates the importance of agriculture to both rural and urban Nebraska,” McHargue said. “Even though the May primary election may seem like a long way off, Nebraskans will have an important decision to make in selecting our next governor. It’s never too early for Nebraskans to start thinking about what they want in the next leader of our state and to learn more and engage with those who’ll be seeking their vote.”
The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 57,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.
