Due to unforeseen technical issues, the Pinnacles Dispersed Recreation Project public meetings scheduled for Thursday evening have been rescheduled to Thursday, March 10 at 4:30 and 6 p.m. Mountain Time. The Forest Service apologizes for the inconvenience.
Interested members of the public are again warmly invited to join Forest Service staff on the new date to learn about the Pinnacles area and offer their thoughts about future management actions in the area.
Click here to join the meetings, or use the following URL: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19:meeting_MzllMjFhYjAtNDlkZC00YzEyLWE0N2UtNDhmYzRhN2RhZDhi@thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22:%22ed5b36e7-01ee-4ebc-867e-e03cfa0d4697%22,%22Oid%22:%22e966c321-bdc5-453c-84ad-aee77e7450e2%22%7D.
If you have a mobile device or use the Safari browser, you will need to download the free Microsoft Teams app. The number of participants in each session may be limited. Members of the public may also request a meeting link via e-mail by contacting colton.rosalez@usda.gov.
