Municipal Building 2022

BROKEN BOW, NEB. - June 28, 2023 - The Broken Bow Planning Commission Board has been reduced from nine members to seven at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting (06/27/23).

A public hearing was held on Ordinance 1270 to reduce the board size. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said when the board was set at nine members, there was a lot going on in the city and public input was greatly needed. Zoning laws now take care of most of what was needed then. Sonnichsen added that the board does not meet very often and when it does meet, usually at least two members are not present. If more are absent, “lack of a quorum delays a lot of progress,” the mayor said.

Recommended for you