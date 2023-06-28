BROKEN BOW, NEB. - June 28, 2023 - The Broken Bow Planning Commission Board has been reduced from nine members to seven at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting (06/27/23).
A public hearing was held on Ordinance 1270 to reduce the board size. Mayor Rod Sonnichsen said when the board was set at nine members, there was a lot going on in the city and public input was greatly needed. Zoning laws now take care of most of what was needed then. Sonnichsen added that the board does not meet very often and when it does meet, usually at least two members are not present. If more are absent, “lack of a quorum delays a lot of progress,” the mayor said.
After the short public hearing, the council voted unanimously to reduce the Planning Commission Board to seven members.
In later discussion, Russ Smith asked if the Planning Commission needed to be smaller. Sonnichsen replied, “You have to be really careful when you cut down. If you go too far, you have less representation.”
Paul Holland commended the city and employees for the work over the weekend. “They did excellent with the ball programs and I heard a lot of positive comments.” David Baltz echoed Holland’s comments. The mayor also thanked city employees who attended the council meeting.
Present were council members Russ Smith and Paul Holland, council president David Baltz, Mayor Rod Sonnichsen, City Attorney Jason White, City Clerk Kandi Peters and Deputy Clerk Jacob Holcomb. Not present were City Administrator David Schmidt and council member Chris Myers.
City offices and buildings will be closed July 4 for Independence Day.
The next council meeting is July 11 at 6 p.m.
