A plan to hold the Free Pit BBQ as part of the 2020 Custer County Fair is in place.
Event organizers Jami Anderson and Matt Thomas presented their plan at Thursday (June 11, 2020) evening’s Ag Society meeting . If it is held, the BBQ will be a drive through. Attendees would drive along the north side of the fairgrounds, circle south around the horse barns, then approach the serving station from the west along the south road.
Anderson and Thomas said their plan has been approved by the Loup Basin Public Health Department.
“This is the 50th year to do this,” Thomas said. “This is a way to serve sandwiches. We need to know what the plans (for the fair) are so we can start planning and start looking for donations.”
A drive through means that a whole different set of supplies are needed for example, bags instead of plates and packets of condiments rather than bottles.
The Ag Society Board plans to make their decision on the status of the Custer County Fair next week, after expected new DHMs are released and local 4-H leaders have further discussed plans and ideas for holding events at the fair.
