The City of Broken Bow opened its playgrounds today, June 12, 2020.Broken Bow playgrounds have been closed to use since March 23.
The Siegel family from Lincoln were enjoying the playground in the Square about 9 a.m. this morning. Dad Dan grew up near Litchfield. "I've always admired what you (Broken Bow) have done with the Square," he said. "It's beautiful."
Dan said the playground in the Square was the family's "breakfast stop." Dan, wife Lisa and their five children are on their way to Chadron. The family includes Mathew, 16; Joshua, 14; Ashlynn, 11; Abigail, 8; and Joseph, 1.
Told that the tape just came off the playgrounds this morning, Dan and Lisa expressed surprise and appreciation. Playgrounds in Lincoln still remain closed to the public, they said.
