It will be a pleasant day weather-wise in Custer County with a forecast high of 77 (Monday, Aug. 14, 2023). There will be sunny skies. According to the National Weather Service, tonight will drop to a cool 51 degrees with mostly clear skies, Higher daytime temps will return with a forecast high of 86 for Tuesday, 96 on Wednesday and 89 on Thursday. Highs will hover just under 100 by week’s end with 98 forecast for Friday and 99 for Saturday. No rain is currently in the forecast. Sunday’s high for Broken Bow was 73. The normal for this time of year is 86. The record for Broken Bow for Aug. 13 is 102 set in 1936. Sunrise today (Aug. 14, 2023) was at 6:46 a.m. with sunset to be at 8:39 p.m.
