Trick or Treat candy

Halloween is one of the most exciting holidays for children, and the Poison Center would like to remind parents and care givers to follow a few simple steps to help everyone have a safe and happy Halloween. For more great poison prevention information visit www.nebraskapoison.com and watch our video “Do you know what a Poison is” with Pinky our Poison Prevention Elephant. Here are a few tips and tricks!

1. Glow sticks can cause a stinging and a burning feeling if the liquid touches the mouth, skin or eyes. Tell children to keep these out of their mouths as they are soft and can easily break open. If this happens, rinse with water and call the Poison Center.

