The Broken Bow Police Department has had reports of three dog bites in the past two weeks, two of which were because the dogs had strayed off the owner’s property.
Police Chief Steve Scott would like to remind everyone that according to the Broken Bow City Ordinances, it is unlawful for the owner of a dog to permit the animal to run at large at any time on any of the public ways and property or the property of another in the city or to be tethered or staked in a manner so as to allow the animal to reach or pass into any public way or property or any property of another.
If a dog bites someone and it has had shots it can be quarantined at the owner’s home for 10 days. If the dog is not current with rabies shots it will be quarantined in the City Pound for 10 days and owner will be required to pay pound fees of $5 per day. After 10 days the dog will need to be checked by a veterinarian at the cost of the owner.
The owner of a dog running at large can be issued a city citation.
