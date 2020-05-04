Broken Bow Police are looking for information on a theft that occurred April 26, 2020 in Broken Bow.
According to Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott, Monday, April 27, the Broken Bow Police Department received a report that someone had broken in to the change machine in the laundromat in Broken Bow. The theft occurred on Sunday night, April 26, at approximately 7:50 p.m.
The video from inside the laundromat shows a man and a woman entering the laundromat, vandalizing the change machine and stealing cash and coins from the machine.
If you saw them in town Sunday or know who they are, please contact the Broken Bow Police Department at 308-872-6424.
