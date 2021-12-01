Broken Bow Police Sgt. Shane Fiorelli is doing fine.
Fiorelli was transported to Melham Medical Center yesterday evening (Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021) after entering a burning house to look for children. This morning, Fiorelli said he was at the hospital for a couple of hours for oxygen and IVs, then released. Today was a scheduled day off for Fiorelli. He said it will be a couple of days before everything clears his lungs.
When Fiorelli arrived at 1718 North B shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday, he saw a garage next to the house fully engulfed and flames covering the southeast corner of the house. He did a perimeter walk to assess the situation and locate fire hydrants and he used a catch pole and leash to get a dog out of the back yard and away from the house.
Not long after that, the woman who lived at the house also arrived. Kesia Ducker thought that two of her children were inside.
Fiorelli found the front door dead bolted and the side door was blocked by fire. He and City Administrator Dan Knoell forced open a window on the northwest corner and Fiorelli went inside.
Both estimated he was inside for about five minutes. “It felt like forever, “ Knoell said.
After a search of the ground floor and the basement as well as kicking in a locked interior door to make sure children weren’t hiding, Fiorelli determined no one was in the house. It was later found out the children had been with friends and neighbors.
Why did Fiorelli go in the house? He said he know that seconds count when dealing with a fire. He also drew on his experience with the first department. “I spent five years with the fire department before joining law enforcement,” he said. “I could tell where the fire was contained (in the southeast corner). I felt there was enough safety that I could enter that part (northwest) of the house.”
He knew that if the fire continued to spread, it would be much harder to find anyone who might be inside. He also knew the fire department was on its way. “I had faith that they had my back,” he said. “The fire department would be right there.”
While Fiorelli did not hesitate to go in, he also knows that his actions are not for everyone. “We definitely don’t want people rushing into a house on fire,” he said.
Administrator Knoell and Mayor Rod Sonnichsen both lauded Fiorelli for his action.
“A lot of people don’t act like this,” Knoell said. “It take special character. The garage fire was spreading to the SUV. Shane was thinking of the animal and the kids.” Knoell said he heard the tires on the SUV next to the garage explode and added, “My concern was that the gas tank was going to blow.”
Mayor Sonnichsen used the words “above and beyond” when referring to what Fiorelli did. “He decided on a moment’s notice in a life or death situation,” he said. “By all means, we are proud, very proud.”
Fiorelli downplays his actions. “I did the same thing that law enforcement and fire departments do every day. You want to help people,” he said. “We take care of the citizens of Broken Bow, that’s what we strive for.”
Today, Kesia Ducker, Blain Myers and their five children who lived in the rented house are moving personal belongings to a place in Merna where they will be staying. Myers said the Fire Marshal told him the cause was accidental and electrical. “It started in the southwest corner (of the garage),” Myers said. “My lawnmower was there, weed eater and the gasoline for them. It had plenty of accelerant.”
