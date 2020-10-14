Weekly positivity rate of COVID-19 testing has increased to 23.68 percent, up from 19.92 percent last week and 8.93 percent the week before that.
Local hospitals are have difficulty transferring critical patients. Current state bed availability decreased to 31 percent from 33 percent last week.
More COVID-19 cases have been identified as community spread in today’s update (Wed., Oct. 14, 2020) than the previous update.
The Risk Dial for COVID-19 in Loup Basin Public Health District shows an elevated risk.
LBPHD is comprised of Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Custer, Valley, Greeley, Sherman and Howard Counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.