According to unofficial results, 74.04 percent of registered voters in Custer County, Neb., cast ballots in yesterday's general election (Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020).
The county has 8,043 registered voters and, of those, 5,955 cast ballots.
Is this a record?
"Possibly," Constance Gracey, Custer County Clerk, said.
According to official results printed in the Nov. 17, 2016 Custer County Chief, the 2016 general election in Custer County had a 69.46 percent voter turnout with 5,670 registered voters out of 8,163 casting ballots.
Gracey said all results for Custer County are still unofficial. The canvassing board for Custer County will meet Thursday at 10 a.m. Election results for the county will be made official after that.
