A Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Assistance Team assumed command of the Post Fire (five miles southwest of Crawford) from local authorities at 7 a.m.this morning (Sept. 17, 2021).
Incident management is a combination of local, state and federal resources. The current acreage is estimated around 1,000 acres. Firefighter and public safety remain the most important priority for incident personnel.
Crews are working to strengthen fireline after overcoming difficulties of shifting winds yesterday. 49 organizations and 102 responders are on scene in Crawford to assist with suppression. Air resources have placed water drops while hand crews continue constructing fireline on the ground.
The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) sent a team of six to Crawford to assist with unified command on the Post Fire. The State Emergency Operations Center at NEMA is partially activated to coordinate resources for distribution to both the Post and Vista Trend Fire near Scottsbluff and Gering. State Resources are currently en route to Gering to assist fire managers.
“Two simultaneous wildfires requiring similar resources necessitates the careful coordination of available assets,” NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma said. “We are working with local, state and federal partners to minimize the impact these fires will have on western Nebraska.”
Approximately 30 primary structures remain under a recommended evacuation. The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with evacuations.
Temperature highs will be in the mid 70’s today. This afternoon, winds are expected to increase in the area, with gusts around 26 mph.
Fire managers and local responders would like to thank everyone who has come to assist with the response and to those who have dropped off donations.
- Fire size today: 1,000 acres
- Containment: 0 percent
- Personnel: 102
- Location: Five mile southwest of Crawford, Neb.
- Management: Nebraska Type 3 Incident Management Assistance Team
