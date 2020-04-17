Looking for a project while at home during the social shutdown?
Both children and adults are invited to enter the first ever Nebraska Sorghum poster contest.
The poster should be the artist’s in interpretation the of Sgt. Sorghum character, according to Nate Blum, executive director of the Nebraska Sorghum Board. Artists are encouraged to use any artistic or creative style
Blum says Sgt. Sorghum and the Sorghum army stands for sustainability, health, American jobs, conservation and bio-diversity. “Try to work some of these concepts into your art,” he said.
The contest is not only for elementary and high school students. Adults can enter, too. “We encourage everybody to get involved. If you have artistic talent and would like to share it, you’re eligible as well,” Blum said.
Entries should be emailed to sorghum.board@nebraska.gov by May 1. The top ten entries will be awarded a $25 VISA gift card. “And your artwork may be used on Sorghum Army promotions in the future,” Blum added.
Check out the video on the Youtube link below for more information.
You can also find the announcement here:
"Feel free to share with your friends. We’re looking forward to seeing your entries!" Blum said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.