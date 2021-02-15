After directing member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service shortly after noon on Feb. 15, Southwest Power Pool (SPP) has restored load to its 14-state region as of 2 p.m. Central time.
At 5:15 p.m., the Southwest Power Pool, to which Custer Public Power belongs, announced the grid operator now has enough generation available to meet demand throughout its service territory and to fully meet its minimum reserve requirements.
However, SPP states on their website, SPP.org, that “end-use customers in the SPP region should follow their local utilities’ instructions regarding the potential for outages, the need to conserve electricity or natural gas, and other steps to ensure their safety and the integrity of the regional grid.”
Tarin Burrows with Custer Public Power District said no blackouts had been reported in CPPD’s service area, however there had been some mainly in eastern Nebraska. Burrows added that peak usage will be between midnight and 6 a.m.
CPPD customers can help mitigate the electric load by conserving energy for the next 24 to 26 hours. Things that can be done are to set the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, turn off appliances, don’t run the clothes dryer or oven, and don’t run space heaters unless absolutely necessary.
According to spp.org, on Feb. 9, SPP declared a period of conservative operations effective until further notice. They then declared an EEA Level 1 effective Monday, Feb. 15 at 5 a.m., followed by an EEA Level 2 on Feb. 15 at 7:22 a.m. which required SPP to ask its member companies to issue public conservation appeals. SPP had already requested that load-serving utilities throughout the SPP region conserve energy beginning at midnight on Feb. 15 and for the following 48 hours to mitigate the risk of more widespread and longer-lasting outages.
Wind chills are forecast for lower than 40 below zero for much of the Sandhills and central Nebraska tonight and into Tuesday morning. Broken Bow may reach a -43 windchill. Tuesday is forecast to have a high of 3. Wind chills Tuesday night into Wednesday morning may rise into the negative teens or negative single digits. Wednesday may see a high of 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.