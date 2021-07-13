Lights and power are back on in parts of Broken Bow which lost power shortly before noon today (Tuesday July 13, 2021). Phones were busy at City Hall as the city clerk and city treasurer answered phone call after phone call about the outage.
At this time, the extent or reason for the outage is not known. It affected the Courthouse as well as downtown around the Square. Calls that came into the City came from North C, North 10th and South E.
The Chief will bring you more info when it's available.
