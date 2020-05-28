Circuits blew in the 5th Avenue substation Tuesday, May 26, 2020 and left much of Broken Bow without power for about an hour, according to city officials. The City Clerk's office started receiving calls about 8 a.m.
Electrical Superintendent Jeremy Tarr said that the majority of the city east of 5th Avenue was without power. The downtown area was not affected.
"It was an equipment malfunction," Tarr said. "Three circuits blew out."
Power was restored and a permanent fix is underway. "It will be fixed," Tarr said.
