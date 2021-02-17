Will Broken Bow lose power if Custer Public Power District (CPPD) has a planned rolling black out in areas surrounding Broken Bow?
“Right now, no. But it’s still a possibility, Dan Knoell, Broken Bow City Administrator, said at 9:30 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021).
The City of Broken Bow purchases electricity from MEAN (Municipal Energy Agency of Nebraska) and receives power directly from a Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) substation. The electricity for Broken Bow doesn’t come via CPPD.
However, Knoell stressed that power outages in Broken Bow can still happen within the next 48 hours until temperatures rise. “Be cautious,” he said.
Yesterday’s power outage for Broken Bow was a result of a malfunction on NPPD equipment.
People are encouraged to reduce electric power consumption as much as possible. Do not use appliances with heating elements such as ovens and driers. Do not run space heaters. Set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower.
Prepare for a possible outage by having water on hand, batteries in a flashlight and cell phones fully charged. Have the phone number of your power company at hand.
If you have a power outage, call your local provider. They can determine if the outage is part of a planned blackout or caused by equipment malfunction.
If you have elderly neighbors, check on them to make sure they are doing OK in the event of a power outage.
The blackouts are being used to mitigate the high demands for electric power from the Dakotas south to Texas. The Southwest Power Pool (SPP) moved into a emergency Level 3 at 9 a.m. this morning which has prompted the blackouts for today.
