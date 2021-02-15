Power outages have been reported in Broken Bow City Administrator Dan Knoell confirmed just before 10 a.m. this morning (Monday, Feb. 15, 2021).
The cause is a breaker that keeps flipping due to power usage.
Residents on the west side of town are asked to reduce their electric power usage to help keep the breaker from flipping. Do not run dryers, ovens, space heaters and other heavy draw appliances unless absolutely necessary.
Knoell said city crews are working on the problems however, if the draw is not reduced, the breaker could keep tripping.
