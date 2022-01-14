At their Thursday evening meeting (01/13/22), the Custer County Ag Society discussed preparation for the 7th annual Winter Ball.
The fundraiser for the Custer County Fairgrounds is scheduled for Jan. 29 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow.
Social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. with silent auctions to begin at 5:30 p.m. Supper is at 6:30 p.m with the live auction to follow.
Attendees can dance to the music of The Victory Underground 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Tickets are $45 each or a table of 10 for $400. For more information, call the Fairground Administrator at 308-870-2493.
In other business, Administrator Michelle Nelson said that Custer Public Power is interested in holding the Nebraska Lineman Rodeo at the fairgrounds again this years. Dates under consideration are Friday, July 22 and Friday, Aug. 5.
On the Extension Report, it was said weigh-in is Feb. 5 at the Broken Bow Animal Hospital.
Grounds manager JJ Martin reported on maintenance and repairs. He said the men's restroom in the fairgrounds park was vandalized and it's been reported to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
Administrator Nelson said she will be partnering with the Rotary to apply for grants for playground equipment.
Present for the meeting were board members Shane Ryan, Kent Nelson, Blair Hartman, Charmayne Popp, Rodney Lamb and Ira Spanel along with administrator Michelle Nelson and grounds manager JJ Martin. Absent were board members Marla Stallbaumer, Steve Horn and Casey Cooksley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.