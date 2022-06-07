Another round of severe weather is forecast for central Nebraska today (Tuesday, June 7, 2022). This after a couple of nights of weather that brought base-ball sized hail to Custer County and Callaway.
According to Shawn Jacobs, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, conditions are conducive to the formation of super cell thunderstorms. Storms will have the capacity to produce large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.
Mostly likely, Jacobs said, there will be numerous storms with some of them longer-lived. A few intense storms are possible. The greatest threat of damaging winds is this evening and overnight.
During a 1 p.m. webinar, Jacobs noted that cells are already beginning to form in the panhandle north of Alliance. “They are fairly weak,” he said. “Within the next couple of hours, we will see them continue to form and grow.”
He emphasized that people should prepare now for severe weather. “Everyone should have multiple ways to get NWS warnings and if issued, act on them immediately,” he said. “Now is the time to prepare.”
