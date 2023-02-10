College Kids

This column by Mary-Jean Sherbenaut originally appeared in the Feb. 9, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief

A few days ago, my parents and I drove almost 500 miles to get to Missouri for a college tour. My mom didn’t like the drive at all, but I loved it once we got to the city area. It was a very long and tiring drive, but it was completely worth it to see where I will be living. I also saw a Walmart truck, so that was a good sign. I developed an unusual affinity towards Walmart’s semi trucks when I was younger.

Recommended for you