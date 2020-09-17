It’s time to get your grain storage facilities ready for harvest 2020. While some folks use grain storage bags, grain bins are still popular options to store grain after harvest.
First thing you want to do is make sure the bins and any equipment being used for harvest 2020 is clean and void of any old grain that could contaminate the new crop going into storage.
Maintain the outside of the grain bin site by mowing around structures, re-grade the site for better water drainage, inspect the foundation, replace any damaged or missing anchor bolts, inspect the roof for leaks or corrosion, and check the vents and access hatch to see if anything needs to be fixed or replaced.
Fans, heaters, and other electrical components important for grain storage should be inspected or replaced if needed.
Another thing to consider is any potential issues you may come across concerning insects. Insects can wreak havoc on stored grain, so consider using a residual insecticide if you plan to store the grain for several months. There are many resources for insecticide treatment options and managing stored grain on UNL’s website https://cropwatch.unl.edu/2019/preparing-grain-bins-and-equipment-harvest.
Remember to be safe this harvest season, use the buddy-system, and wear appropriate PPE if you need to go into a grain bin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.