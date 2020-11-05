According to National Public Radio (NPR), counting of ballots cast in Tuesday's general election (11/03/20) continues in swing states this morning Thursday (11/05/20). Sixty (60) electoral votes are as yet uncalled.
Former Vice-President Biden has 264 electoral votes.
Current President Trump has 214.
270 votes are needed to win the election.
The states that have not yet been called, according to NPR, are Nevada (6), Alaska (3), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15) and Georgia (16).
