Polls are open for primary election day in Nebraska. For those who have not voted early, precautions have been taken at voting locations. Poll workers have sanitizers, masks and wipes. Voters will be given a mask if they do not already have one. Social distancing guidelines are being followed. "I feel very comfortable at the election table," poll worker Ann Kawata said.
featured
Primary election day - polls open until 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Primary election day - polls open until 8 p.m. CT/7 p.m. MT
- Play ball! Baseball and softball to resume in June.
- Nebraska voters turn out early in record numbers
- Voter tips and tools for May 12 primary election in Nebraska
- Saluting Senior Athletes in Unprecedented Times
- Burger Bash winners announced; restaurants and salon re-open. In the Chief this week.
- Food Bank for the Heartland hosting drive-up mobile food pantry in Broken Bow May 9
- Frost advisory for much of Nebraska early tomorrow morning
Most Popular
Articles
- One more case, death reported for Custer County
- Police seeks public's help with solving theft
- Frost advisory for much of Nebraska early tomorrow morning
- Play ball! Baseball and softball to resume in June.
- Nurse Appreciation Day!
- Saluting Senior Athletes in Unprecedented Times
- Burger Bash winners announced; restaurants and salon re-open. In the Chief this week.
- Saluting Senior Athletes in Unprecedented Times
- Taking care of details during the shutdown
- Saluting Senior Athletes in Unprecedented Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.