Primary Election Voting May 12 2020

Poll workers are prepared to assist voters on primary election day, May 12, 2020 in Nebraska. At the Broken Bow Municipal Building, front row, are Mary Jane Garner, Peg Walters and Jo Hickenbottom.

 Mona Weatherly

Polls are open for primary election day in Nebraska. For those who have not voted early, precautions have been taken at voting locations. Poll workers have sanitizers, masks and wipes. Voters will be given a mask if they do not already have one. Social distancing guidelines are being followed. "I feel very comfortable at the election table," poll worker Ann Kawata said.

