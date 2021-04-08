A telephonic status conference was held this morning (Thursday, April 8, 2021) in Custer County District Court for State of Nebraska v. Trent Esch.
State prosecutor Michael Guinan and defense attorney James Davis both told District Court Judge Karin Noakes that they do not anticipate filing any additional motions in the case. Depositions for the case are scheduled for Monday.
Pretrial conference is scheduled for May 27 with jury trial scheduled to begin June 14.
Esch faces three counts, Murder in the first degree, Use of a firearm to commit a felony and Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with the July 11, 2020 death of Crys Esch.
