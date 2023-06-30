Community Newspaper Week Chief June 2023

The Custer County Chief celebrated Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska with an open house Thursday morning, June 29. Archived copies of the Chief from the past 100 years were on display. Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen signed a proclamation recognizing the contributions the Chief has made and continues to make in local communities. Chief General Manager Donnis-Hueftle-Bullock spoke on the role the Chief has in Custer County and Central Nebraska as well as changes in the publishing business. Editor Mona Weatherly talked of history that is recorded by newspapers. The Chief thanks our subscribers and advertisers. To become a subscriber and read the news of our local communities that will be recorded in the archives, go online to www.custercountychief.com or call 308-872-2471. Print and digital copies are available.

