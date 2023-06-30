The Custer County Chief celebrated Community Newspaper Week in Nebraska with an open house Thursday morning, June 29. Archived copies of the Chief from the past 100 years were on display. Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen signed a proclamation recognizing the contributions the Chief has made and continues to make in local communities. Chief General Manager Donnis-Hueftle-Bullock spoke on the role the Chief has in Custer County and Central Nebraska as well as changes in the publishing business. Editor Mona Weatherly talked of history that is recorded by newspapers. The Chief thanks our subscribers and advertisers. To become a subscriber and read the news of our local communities that will be recorded in the archives, go online to www.custercountychief.com or call 308-872-2471. Print and digital copies are available.
featured
Proclamation signed by Mayor for Community Newspaper Week
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Bringing Broadband to all of Nebraska
- Proclamation signed by Mayor for Community Newspaper Week
- Severe weather threat continues
- ASK THE EXPERT: Grocery Kart, Berries and Avacados!
- Planning commission set at 7 members
- Fireworks are always illegal on federal lands
- Fireworks ordinance for Broken Bow
- Chief Open House, Thursday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fireworks ordinance for Broken Bow
- Enhanced storm threat for much of Nebraska
- Vehicle accident on Victoria Springs Road claims one life
- Severe weather threat continues
- Johnson headed to Florida
- Severe weather possible today; heavy rains later in the week
- Blossoms in life
- Off with their heads
- This week's Chief
- Planning commission set at 7 members
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.