This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the Jan. 6, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Progress
We here at the Chief hope you enjoy the extra section in this week’s paper, Progress: the GRIT of our Farmers and Ranchers. Our selected articles this week showcase how local agricultural producers work together as families and communities to overcome the challenges and adversities thrown their way.
Sometimes it’s a bit of a challenge to find a family or business who will tell their story so I want to offer a big “Thank You!” to the families, businesses and individuals who agreed to have their stories told and who offered informations and quotes. We’re always on the lookout for good stories to tell and archive so I’ll just toss out this thought - what better way to preserve the history of your family or business than with a feature in the Chief?
In the next few weeks, we’ll be featuring the FORTITUDE of Healthcare and Education and the CREATIVITY of Community and Arts. We hope you enjoy those issues as well.
And in March, we will bring to you the first ever CORE of Business! It’s a combination business directory, history of business and Who’s Who. If you’d like your business to have a place in the CORE of Business, give us a call.
Chiefs' football
Did anyone else walk out of their living room when there were only 13 seconds left in the Chiefs/Bills game on Sunday, thinking it was finished? When the Bills scored the touchdown that put them up 36-33, I said, “It’s over.” I looked at my husband and said, “It’s been a long time since I cared this much about a football and I really wanted the Chiefs to win.”
Ten seconds later, the Chiefs' kicker sends the ball through the uprights and the game goes into over time. I dared to hope when the Chiefs won the toss. Just over four minutes into overtime, Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce in the end zone for the winning TD.
Whew.
I knew those last two minutes of regulation were a whirlwind but it wasn’t until I looked up the stats online that it really amazed me.
There were four lead changes in the final two minutes.
At the end of the third quarter, the score was 21-23. In the final two minutes, more points were scored (25) than either team individually scored up to that point.
Late night talk show hosts Steven Cobert and James Corden exclaimed over the game Monday night. Even NFL experts are calling this game one of the best ever. And I got to see it!
I’ve been a fan of Mahomes for a couple of years now. (His fun commercials for insurance and shampoo help that along!) As the final two minutes of regulation played out on Sunday, I begrudingly thought maybe, just maybe, Josh Allen of the Bills might be pretty good, too. I can see rooting for him and the Bills next year, as long as they’re not playing Kansas City.
Those of us in the Chief’s Kingdom can relax for a few days and then gear up for the AFC Championship when Mahomes and Kansas City host the Cincinnati Bengals. Right now, I don’t know who is favored or what the line is and right now I don’t care. I just hope I can keep believing, right up to the very end.
