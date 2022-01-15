This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Jan. 13, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
It is Tuesday morning, Mona and Meghan are at their computers drawing boxes, putting in text and processing photos to make sure all are in place by 4 p.m. today. Christi is getting the mail, working on bank deposits, entering payments and answering calls. David is printing an order of several thousand flyers for a client. I am making calls to make sure the paper has funds to continue to print. Just getting out the weekly Chief and X-tra you would think would be all we can handle. Then we put the upcoming Progress publications on top of that and the Core Business publication in addition to that in the coming three months.
I believe working on the new publications is good because it allows us to write about new topics, explore happening in the area that we don’t do for the weekly publications and it gets us out in front of businesses that we might not be out in front of each and every day.
Probably the biggest reason is our pride when we step into the Archive room and know that what we are working on today will be stored in that room, in some of your scrapbooks and will be on pages for history for the future of your families to look back on.
Right now, being so short staffed, I might not get to your business. If I have not seen you, I ask you to reach out to me, we want to be sure your business is on the pages of these upcoming publications.
For Progress we have chosen varied themes - The GRIT of our Farmers & Ranchers; The FORTITUDE of Healthcare & Education and The CREATIVITY of Community & Arts.
Please be sure to look for those and enjoy the information we are printing for you.
After Progress, we will publish The CORE of the area businesses. This will be a directory that will record the number of years each business has been in business along with a bit of history. It will also be a directory that you will be able to access by saving the publication or looking the businesses up on www.custercountychief.com. It will also be made available to the city and village offices to hand out to new individuals moving to the area.
I have said it before - the Chief is the biggest cheerleaders of the local businesses. We hope the business and consumers find value in The CORE of Business!
