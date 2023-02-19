This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Feb. 16, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As a Kansas City Chief fan, I will take congratulations on their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Though I contributed little to the victory, I will be happy to listen to the accolades.
As I’ve written about before, football is a game of emotion, almost as much as it is a game of physicality. How quickly things can turn is part of what makes it fun to watch. During the first half, I almost resigned myself to a Philly win. During the second half, I relaxed, only to see the game tied with two minutes left.
The end of games sneak up so fast on me. Before I knew it, it was the two-minute warning and commentators were talking about clock management to get the Chief’s close enough for a winning field goal.
I wanted the Chiefs’ win but I was still disappointed to see them play the clock rather than go all-out to win the game. When there is as much on the line that a Super Bowl brings and you are facing one of the best teams in the league, I guess I can forgive that. Still, it would’ve been great to see yet another Chief TD and then a grand defensive stand.
So now football season is over and the weekends will be open. I’m not much for watching the NBA so I won’t be tied to a particular sport or team for a while.
This is a good time of year, I think, to review your winter projects and think about which ones you want to take to Open Class at the Custer County Fair this year. Quilters are most likely already hard at work piecing and sewing. The rest of us can look around and see what projects we worked on to pass the winter days and maybe make a list so this summer, we can gather them up for the fair.
I have a painting of pumpkins I did and I’m working on other things. My big project will be painting a pie safe and replacing the front wood panels with wool appliqué. (Before anyone exclaims too loudly about painting an heirloom, I assure you this pie safe is less than 20 years old and a coat of paint will do it some good.)
So now is a good time, with football over, to take time to work on projects, right?
Wait, did I hear Husker baseball starts next week? What’s a person to do except tune the radio to the game, pick up that sander, paintbrush or needlework and get to work!
