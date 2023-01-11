Nebraska Dept of Ag press release

Specialty crops like potatoes, dry edible beans and apples, add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture. To strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is seeking proposals for innovative research, development, and marketing projects through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). The program is administered by NDA and funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting SCBGP proposals is Jan. 31, 2023.

“Specialty crops are a vital part of Nebraska agriculture,” said SCBGP Program Manager Casey Foster. “SCBGP projects that receive grant funding will benefit Nebraska’s specialty crop industry for years to come, so we’re encouraging people to apply by the Jan. 31st deadline.”

Recommended for you