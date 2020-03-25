Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson today issued guidance and a warning to Nebraskans to avoid potential scams related to coronavirus (COVID-19). Unfortunately, scammers often exploit difficult times by preying on the consumer’s fear and sense of urgency. Attorney General Peterson reminds Nebraskans that he and his office are diligently monitoring and investigating consumer complaints related to COVID-19.
To avoid falling victim to a scam, keep in mind the following tips:
• Disregard solicitations offering “miracle” drugs or remedies to cure or prevent coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, there are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure coronavirus according to the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
• Ignore calls or texts requesting your personal information. Our office has received reports of Nebraskans receiving calls and texts asking for personal information under the guises it is needed to “release funds” or “verify a relief check” from the government.
• Research before donating. Donations to legitimate charitable entities are needed now more than ever. Don’t let scammers prey on your generosity. Before you give, research the organization by visiting its website and confirming its charitable registration status with the IRS. Keep in mind, many sham charities use names that appear similar to legitimate organizations.
Attorney General Peterson’s consumer-focused website offers additional tips for protecting yourself against scams, researching charities, and safeguarding your personal information.
Consumers may file a consumer complaint through the attorney general’s website at www.protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov or send an email to ago.consumer@nebraska.gov.
