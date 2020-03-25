How are our local assisted living and nursing home facilities handling the COVID-19 health crisis and protecting our senior citizens?
The Custer County Chief talked with administrators at Off-Broadway and Brookestone View in Broken Bow and the Callaway Good Life Center in Callaway.
All three facilities are following the guidelines published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for prevention of coronavirus disease.
All three facilities are closed to visitors.
Read the full story of how our local facilities are caring for our local seniors, what they need and how they are remaining active inside closed doors in this week's Custer County Chief (March 26, 2020).
