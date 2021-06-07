Broken Bow city news city logo

The Broken Bow City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the Municipal Building. The short agenda include approving the roster for the Broken Bow Fire Department; approving fireworks applications for the Broken Bow Fire Department and Loud & Proud; discussion of free tree dump on Saturday, June 12; and a public hearing on a nuisance property at 139 South 14th Avenue.

