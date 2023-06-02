Nebraska Dept. of Transportation, LINCOLN, NEB. - June, 1, 2023 - The Nebraska Broadband Office along with the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), the Nebraska Information Technology Commission (NITC) and the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) have announced seven public meeting locations across Nebraska in an effort provide and seek information about the quality and availability of high-speed internet access. These sessions build upon the Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) and the OCIO/NITC earlier sessions and are intended to assist the State in developing comprehensive approach to addressing digital access across all Nebraska communities.
The public information meetings are part of an ongoing effort to understand the unique connectivityneeds of communities and how they may best be addressed. The program aims to expand high-speed internet access and digital opportunities through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program and the Digital Equity Planning Initiative. The BEAD program provides funding for planning, adoption, and infrastructure deployment to expand high-speed broadband, especially in communities that lack high-speed internet.
