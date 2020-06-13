The Lower Loup Natural Resources District (LLNRD) is seeking public comment on recommendations to reduce flooding in the City of Sargent, Neb.
Catastrophic flooding in March 2019 caused millions of dollars in damage to land and property and forced the City of Sargent to declare a state of emergency. That fall, Sargent and the LLNRD initiated a study to identify problem areas within the city, map recent and historical flood events, and identify and evaluate potential projects to reduce the impacts from future flooding.
Olsson, an engineering and design firm, completed the groundwater and surface water evaluations as part of the comprehensive study to determine the best options for mitigating flooding in the community. Based on this study, two options appear to be most beneficial to Sargent. To alleviate frequent small-scale flood events, replacing culverts at key locations in town is proposed. To address the larger events, the proposed solution is to create a diversion channel to drain water around the town.
A video summarizing the recommendations can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wgEMu0umA1w&feature=youtu.be.
The recommendations were made after Sargent and area residents provided feedback about flooding issues during a community meeting held on Feb. 24.
The public is encouraged to provide input on these recommendations. All comments and questions about the flooding issues should be directed to Brian Kolar at briank@llrnd.org or 308.728.3221. The LLNRD is asking that all comments be submitted by Friday, June 19.
Should the project move forward, the LLNRD will work with the Sargent City Council to identify funding from local, state, and federal sources, and create a schedule to proceed to final design and construction, which would take several years.
For more detailed information about the project, visit the project website at www.llnrd.org.
